Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

TWODF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CSFB upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Taylor Wimpey stock remained flat at $$2.07 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

