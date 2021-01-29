TD (NASDAQ:GLG) Shares Up 9.9%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s share price shot up 9.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.44. 1,739,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,193,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $193.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.21.

Get TD alerts:

TD (NASDAQ:GLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. TD had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 52.14%. The company had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TD stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About TD (NASDAQ:GLG)

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.