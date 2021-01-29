TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.62.

TEL opened at $119.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $131.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Insiders sold a total of 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

