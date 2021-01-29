TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,859 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. FMR LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,692,000 after buying an additional 102,467 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE:TEL opened at $119.85 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $131.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of -166.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.62.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.