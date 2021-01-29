TE Connectivity Ltd. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for TE Connectivity in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEL. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.62.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $119.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.99. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $131.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

In related news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

