TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Update

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 193.5% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMVWY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TeamViewer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TMVWY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,238. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21. TeamViewer has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

