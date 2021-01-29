Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Short Interest Down 66.9% in January

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the December 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.0 days.
Shares of TNISF stock remained flat at $$17.10 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. Técnicas Reunidas has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $17.10.
About Técnicas Reunidas
Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Técnicas Reunidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Técnicas Reunidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.