Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Short Interest Down 66.9% in January

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the December 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.0 days.

Shares of TNISF stock remained flat at $$17.10 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. Técnicas Reunidas has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $17.10.

Get Técnicas Reunidas alerts:

About Técnicas Reunidas

TÃ©cnicas Reunidas, SA, an engineering and construction company, engages in the design and management of industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Infrastructure and Industry segments. The company designs and constructs basic refining units, conversions, octane enhancement units, and other refining and treatment units in the refining sector; processing and chemical units and plants in the petrochemicals sectors; oil and gas fields development, and oil and gas treatment plants; and pipeline transport, storage parks, and compression stations, as well as natural gas liquefaction, regasification, and storage plants.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Técnicas Reunidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Técnicas Reunidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.