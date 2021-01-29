Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the December 31st total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

HQH stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,358. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.87%. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.