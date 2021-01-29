Telcoin Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $36.28 million and $887,402.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00066345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.38 or 0.00808302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00046608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.48 or 0.03936895 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017401 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin (TEL) is a token. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,270,110,195 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

