Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Chairman Robert Mehrabian Purchases 10,000 Shares

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $10.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $357.01. The stock had a trading volume of 353,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,875. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.94. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 48.8% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.