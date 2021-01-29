Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 2,506 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. BHF RG Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,533,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 60,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $6.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $372.33. The stock had a trading volume of 217,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,609. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.48 and its 200-day moving average is $350.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

