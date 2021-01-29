Telemus Capital LLC Buys 1,151 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in American Tower by 71.1% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.32. 84,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,259. The stock has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

