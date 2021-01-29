Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,029,580 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for 1.2% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC owned 0.85% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $15,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth $69,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 103.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SH traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. 479,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,645,699. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

