Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after buying an additional 1,766,248 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,561.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,777,000 after acquiring an additional 683,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,592 shares of company stock worth $18,443,888. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,170,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.17 and a 200-day moving average of $231.43. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $206.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

