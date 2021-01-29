Telemus Capital LLC Has $11.22 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,429 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.8% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.8% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,396 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Adobe by 63.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 373 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,794 shares of company stock valued at $41,391,007. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.52 on Friday, reaching $459.15. The stock had a trading volume of 97,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $220.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $482.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

