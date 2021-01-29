Telemus Capital LLC Has $20.07 Million Stock Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 67,754 shares during the period. Macquarie Infrastructure accounts for 1.5% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned 0.61% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $20,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIC. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 14,212.0% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 684,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 679,334 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 434.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 543,993 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 490,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 324,445 shares during the period. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $7,459,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 51.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 791,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 270,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

MIC stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,816. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.54. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $45.74.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $11.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

MIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist raised their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

