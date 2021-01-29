Telemus Capital LLC Has $30.90 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,659 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 1.03% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $30,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,025,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,099,000 after buying an additional 3,153,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,494,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 74.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 681,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 290,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,424,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,734,000 after purchasing an additional 288,114 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,431. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69.

