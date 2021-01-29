Telemus Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 162.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,760 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $33,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $912,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 251,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.23. 3,677,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,855,018. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.45 and its 200-day moving average is $181.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.