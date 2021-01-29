Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 55,310 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,849,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,117,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,015,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,881,000.

Shares of MDY traded down $7.30 on Friday, reaching $427.07. The stock had a trading volume of 145,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,126. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $452.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

