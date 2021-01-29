Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,404,000 after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 69.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,758,000 after purchasing an additional 138,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 49.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,366 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.06. The company had a trading volume of 382,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,275,021. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

