Telemus Capital LLC Sells 23,379 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.84. 97,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,268. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average of $82.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

