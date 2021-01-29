Telemus Capital LLC Sells 2,433 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.73.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $6.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.92. 302,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,846,295. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $18,474,382.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,897,011 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,645,582.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 485,852 shares of company stock worth $155,899,982. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

