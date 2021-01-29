Telemus Capital LLC Sells 808 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.0% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $14.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $510.87. 78,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,943. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $484.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

