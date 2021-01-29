Telemus Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,431 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after buying an additional 752,932 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,908,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,812,000 after purchasing an additional 373,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after purchasing an additional 352,771 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after purchasing an additional 185,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $91.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,364. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.04. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $96.09.

