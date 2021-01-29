Tellor (TRB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $73.12 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for about $31.61 or 0.00092930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $52.78 million and $73.12 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00067167 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.80 or 0.00843097 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006012 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049568 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.85 or 0.04126859 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014907 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017612 BTC.
Tellor Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “
Buying and Selling Tellor
Tellor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
