TENA Price Tops $0.0725 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One TENA token can now be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TENA has traded up 65.3% against the dollar. TENA has a total market cap of $194,483.29 and $8,347.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TENA Profile

TENA (CRYPTO:TENA) is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

TENA Token Trading

