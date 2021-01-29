Tendies Trading Up 94.5% Over Last Week (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Tendies has traded up 94.5% against the US dollar. One Tendies token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges. Tendies has a market capitalization of $825,179.34 and $87.66 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00046206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00117962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00063153 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00249756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00060991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00032057 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies’ total supply is 7,930,905 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,530,905 tokens. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

Tendies can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

