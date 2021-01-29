TENT (TENT) Price Tops $0.0612

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0612 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $276,750.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TENT has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00048654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00127937 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00266052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00065490 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00035975 BTC.

About TENT

TENT’s total supply is 32,255,240 coins and its circulating supply is 32,178,148 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

TENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

