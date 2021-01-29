Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) Trading Up 3.4%

Teranga Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:TGCDF)’s share price was up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 9,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 28,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on Teranga Gold from $22.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

