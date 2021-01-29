Teresa Piorun Sells 38,700 Shares of American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY) Stock

American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY) Senior Officer Teresa Piorun sold 38,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$34,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$322,080.

Teresa Piorun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Teresa Piorun sold 10,000 shares of American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total transaction of C$4,650.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Teresa Piorun sold 11,300 shares of American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$12,882.00.

Shares of American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,531. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$180.50 million and a PE ratio of 200.00. American Manganese Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$1.29.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

