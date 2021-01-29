Terex (TEX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Terex (NYSE: TEX) recently:

1/22/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Terex is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

12/4/2020 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Terex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Terex's earnings estimates for the current year and current quarter have been stable of late. The company is poised to grow on investment in innovative products, digital innovation as well as expansion of manufacturing facilities. The company is focused on aligning production plans across its segments in response to lower customer demand while aggressively managing cost and working capital. Its Aerial Work Platform segment will gain from strategic source and savings, operational execution, strengthening global footprint and innovative new products over the long haul. However, Terex is bearing the brunt of lower customer demand in its end markets amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company anticipates revenues in the current quarter to be similar to the first three quarters of the year, thanks to the current market conditions.”

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $36.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -616.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. Terex Co. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $39.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.54 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,944,159.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,158 shares of company stock worth $683,834. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $7,906,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 679,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 370,667 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $12,435,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 296,310 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 153,288 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

