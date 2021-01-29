Ternio (TERN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,500.00

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Ternio has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and $3,500.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ternio has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Ternio token can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00126616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00265859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00065746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.43 or 0.00311680 BTC.

About Ternio

Ternio’s total supply is 899,921,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,914,692 tokens. Ternio’s official message board is medium.com/@ternio . The official website for Ternio is www.ternio.io . The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ternio is a blockchain network utilizing a Lexicon based upon Hyperledger Fabric for immediate smart contracts and transactions of advertisements, a communication layer for fast data transfer. The Ternio token was built on Stellar (XLM) blockchain. “

Ternio Token Trading

Ternio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ternio using one of the exchanges listed above.

