Terracoin (TRC) Market Capitalization Tops $445,198.87

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded up 53.8% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $445,198.87 and $576.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,523.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.38 or 0.01174189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.39 or 0.00502240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00041168 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002210 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

