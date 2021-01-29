TerraKRW (KRT) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $35.05 million and $86,369.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00124201 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00260743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00064985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00064753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.65 or 0.00309239 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s total supply is 39,184,040,229 coins and its circulating supply is 39,183,311,121 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

TerraKRW Coin Trading

TerraKRW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.