Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the December 31st total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 263.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tervita from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tervita from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tervita currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRVCF traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. 573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250. Tervita has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

