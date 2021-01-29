Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tesco in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Tesco stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. Tesco has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

