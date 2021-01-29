Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,424 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $158,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $7,532,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $41.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $794.24. 1,112,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,271,559. The company’s fifty day moving average is $747.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $752.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,645.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.29.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

