Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 5% on Insider Selling

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $780.10 and last traded at $793.53. 33,457,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 37,138,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $835.43.

Specifically, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $747.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $752.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,593.57, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

