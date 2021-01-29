TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Trading 19.2% Higher

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) traded up 19.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.43. 6,065,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 2,084,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The firm has a market cap of $180.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.36.
TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)
TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
