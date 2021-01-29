Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Texas Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

TXN stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.49. 24,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,903,828. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $153.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $175.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

