Texas Instruments Incorporated to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

Shares of TXN opened at $169.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.97. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $175.47. The company has a market cap of $155.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

