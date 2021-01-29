TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Update

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,600 shares, a growth of 1,267.3% from the December 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,045,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TSPG opened at $0.02 on Friday. TGI Solar Power Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

Get TGI Solar Power Group alerts:

TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for TGI Solar Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TGI Solar Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.