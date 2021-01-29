TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Update

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,600 shares, a growth of 1,267.3% from the December 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,045,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TSPG opened at $0.02 on Friday. TGI Solar Power Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09.
TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile
