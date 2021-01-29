Thc Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thc Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, an increase of 890.6% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Thc Biomed Intl in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.22 price objective for the company.

Shares of THCBF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Thc Biomed Intl has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

