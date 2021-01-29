The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 1,125.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 188,172 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.62% of The Andersons worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 35.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in The Andersons during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Andersons by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 127,107 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 36,736 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANDE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,616. The stock has a market cap of $797.41 million, a PE ratio of -350.29 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of The Andersons in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

