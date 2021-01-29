The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.43

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.43 and traded as high as $69.62. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) shares last traded at $69.16, with a volume of 2,882,944 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$71.70 price target (up previously from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.20.

The firm has a market cap of C$83.80 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.43.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.972002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

