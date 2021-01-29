The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BPRN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. 470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,631. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BPRN shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

