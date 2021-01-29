The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

NYSE BA opened at $197.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.21. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95. The company has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

