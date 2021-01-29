The City Pub Group plc (CPC.L) (LON:CPC) Trading Up 1.5%

The City Pub Group plc (CPC.L) (LON:CPC) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104.45 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.34). Approximately 179,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 280,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.32).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of £106.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28.

In other news, insider Clive Watson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £3,700 ($4,834.07).

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 48 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

