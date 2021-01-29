The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Increased by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $38,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.33. 623,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,362,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

