The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EL stock opened at $245.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.06. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $267.20. The company has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 149.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.63.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,332 shares in the company, valued at $18,969,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $3,035,205.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,158.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

